A high speed chased occurred in Weakley County Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported that the chase started on McCombs Street and continued to Main Street.

The chase continued to Ralston Road where reports indicate the driver was clocked at 116 miles per hour.

The driver, who has not been identified, has an outstanding warrant driving a car that is registered in Greenfield.

The driver was last seen heading in the direction of Obion after doubling back.

Updates will be provided as they become available.