Officials in Benton and Henry counties will officially announce Thursday that AT&T has expanded access to high speed internet to the area, including Big Sandy, Camden, Holladay, and Paris.

AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet service delivers an internet connection with download speeds of at least 10 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 1 megabits per seconds.

The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business and is an efficient way to deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.

State Senator John Stevens and State Representative Tim Wirgau both worked to help bring the innovative new service to the area.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...