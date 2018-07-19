Officials in Benton and Henry counties will officially announce Thursday that AT&T has expanded access to high speed internet to the area, including Big Sandy, Camden, Holladay, and Paris.
AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet service delivers an internet connection with download speeds of at least 10 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 1 megabits per seconds.
The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business and is an efficient way to deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.
State Senator John Stevens and State Representative Tim Wirgau both worked to help bring the innovative new service to the area.