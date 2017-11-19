High winds and thunderstorms around 3:00 Saturday afternoon caused local power outages that left over 3,000 homes and businesses in the dark.

The Gibson Electric System reported 3,282 members were without power from 14 outages following the line of storms, and winds of over 40 miles per hour.

The largest outages were reported in Western Kentucky, which affected almost 2,750 members in Fulton, Hickman, Graves and Carlisle County.

Crews were also dispatched to outage locations in Obion, Gibson, Crockett and Madison County.

Gibson Electric officials said crew members restored power to all customers just after 9:30 Saturday night.