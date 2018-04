No one is injured following a one vehicle wreck on Highway 22 just west of the Terrell road exit.

Preliminary reports indicate a Chevrolet truck blew a tire heading east toward Martinafter 8:00 A.M. Tuesday morning.

Subsequently, the truck overturned. The male driver in the truck is not injured following the incident.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

An official report from the Tennessee Highway patrol will be released later today.