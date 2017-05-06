The Tennessee House of Representatives voted to allocate $55 million to the state’s 95 counties for road projects as part of the annual state budget bill Friday.

Just how much are counties around West Tennessee receiving? Here’s a break out…

Dyer county will receive $542 thousand

Gibson County almost $600 thousand

Henry County will receiving about $546 thousand

Lake County will receive $361, 000

Obion County will get about $540,000 and Weakley County $558 thousand dollars. These state highway funds will be sent to the local highway departments in each county.