Hillcrest has advanced to the semi-finals of the TMSAA boys section basketball tournament in Memphis.

The Cougars used a the strength of four players in double figures to beat Northview 73-58.

Hillcrest made nine three-point shots in the game, and were led by Emerson Fussell with 26 points, followed by Trent Cooper 14, Tyler Patterson 13, Ethan Tolbert 13 and Colton Shaw with 7 points.

Hillcrest will now take on Fayette West Saturday afternoon at 5:40.

Tonight in girl’s sectional play, Hillcrest will face Memphis West at 6:00, which will be followed by Lake County facing Bellvue at 7:20.