An Obion County 4th grade student, at Hillcrest Elementary School, will be the team captain for the Tennessee Titans pre-season game on Saturday night.

Ten year old Teagan Baldwin, of Troy, was chosen by Tennessee Farm Bureau to be the first home captain at the Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Nissan Stadium.

Baldwin was selected from a statewide contest, after his mother submitted a photo of him with his Titans Christmas tree.

Teagan was awarded a jersey of his favorite player, Taylor Lewan, and will carry out the game ball, as he walks to midfield with the team for the coin toss.

Teagan will be accompanied to the game with his parents, Brandon and Allison Baldwin, his brother Eli, and their insurance agent, Flynn Jowers of Union City.

