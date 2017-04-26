Plans are now underway for a historical preservation project in honor of 10-term Tennessee U.S. Congressman Ed Jones.

The initiative to preserve the life and legacy of Congressman Jones will begin at the University of Tennessee at Martin, with staff members of the Paul Meek Library to digitize the extensive archived collection.

Jones was a Democrat who was elected to represent the 8th District in 1969, following the death of Robert “Fats” Everett”.

He then spent the next nine congressional sessions representing the 7th and 8th Districts before retiring in 1988.

The project is being made possible by the donations of Jones daughter, Dr. Jennifer Kinnard, his granddaughter Meghan Hardee and her husband Geoffrey, along with the John Tanner family.

Tanner filled Jones congressional seat and served from 1989 until 2011.

The project includes several phases, which includes digital records of both Jones and Tanner, the creation of a documentary film on Jones life, and the publication of a biography written by the Hardee’s.

Jones passed away in December of 1999 at the age of 87.