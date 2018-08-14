McKenzie mayor Jill Holland will seek re-election in this November’s municipal election.

Mayor Holland returned her election petition to the Weakley County Election Commission Office as she seeks her third term as McKenzie mayor.

Holland was first elected as mayor in 2010, and re-elected in 2014.

Mayor Holland had previously served on the school board and city council before being elected mayor.

Her husband, Michael Laughrey recently retired as principal at Dresden Elementary School.

The municipal elections will be November 6th in Tennessee.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...