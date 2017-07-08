A prime suspect in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo been granted immunity in the case.

The Sun reports Jason Autry, one of three men charged in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Miss Bobo, has been granted federal immunity by the state.

She was abducted and later brutally murdered after she left her home on the way to attend classes at UT Martin in 2011. Portions of her body were found three years later in a wooded area in Decatur County.

Two other men are charged in the case. They are brothers Zachary Ryan Adams and John Dylan Adams. Zachary Adams trial was set to begin Monday in Savannah, but was rescheduled for September 11th.

Two other men identified as Michael Alexander and Victor Dinsmore will receive immunity in the case.