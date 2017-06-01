The AP reports 80-year-old Fulton businessman Mike Homra, who pleaded guilty in a conspiracy involving jail construction, has been sentenced to probation and ordered to make restitution and pay fines.

U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell sentenced Homra to two years’ probation Wednesday in Paducah.

He was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay $32,500 in restitution.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Homra, owner of The Leader Store in Fulton, pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud for his role in a conspiracy that involved then-Fulton County Jailer Ricky D. Parnell and others.

Prosecutors say Homra allowed Parnell to use his business as a middleman company for building supplies ordered during the expansion project, then paid Parnell some of the inflated profits from the purchases.

Parnell and two others have pleaded guilty in the case and will face sentencing July 24th. Ronald Armstrong of Dresden will be sentenced June 8th, Daniel Larcom of Union City will be sentenced June 15th . Charges against Jimmy Boyd of South Fulton were dismissed.