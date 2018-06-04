Individuals, businesses and industries in Obion County have again showed their support for helping those fighting the fight against cancer.

The Obion County Hometown Walk of Hope was held on Saturday, at War Memorial Stadium, with event chairman Lorraine Gossett revealing the funds received for the local cancer agency.

Ms. Gossett spoke about the money that was raised, and its uses and benefits for Obion County.

Now with almost $3-million dollars raised since its beginning, Ms. Gossett said she never ceases to be amazed at the generosity of the local people.

Those wanting to make a donation to the Obion County Cancer Agency can still do so by contacting Lorraine Gossett at Health Quest in Union City.