The Obion County Hometown Walk of Hope will take place on Saturday in Union City.

The annual event raises money for the Obion County Cancer Agency, supporting the needs of local residents in their battle with the disease.

This year the theme is “Wipeout Cancer”, with fundraising teams gathering at War Memorial Stadium for the eight hour event.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 4:00, with the parade of teams starting the kick-off lap at 4:30.

A survivors reception will be held from 4:30 until 6:00 in the Purple and Gold Room, as the cornhole and volleyball tournament starts at 4:45.

Other events during the Walk of Hope includes the survivors lap at 6:00, music by Avonlea at 6:45, lights of hope at 9:30 and the final lap at midnight.