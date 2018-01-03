A Mississippi truck driver has been arrested and charged following an accident on December 29th, that resulted in the death of a Union City man.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department issued a release stating that deputies from the department, along with those from the Obion County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 239 and State Line Road.

An investigation by Fulton County officials determined that a north bound semi-tractor trailer truck driven by 49 year old Valeriy Dudarev of Carriere, Mississippi, disregarded a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by 74 year old Randall “RD” Pope, of Union City.

Petrovich was initially cited for disregarding a stop sign and no registration plates.

Pope was transported to Regional One in Memphis, where he died from his injuries late Monday night.

Following the death of Pope, a warrant was issued for Petrovich on the charge of reckless homicide.

He was arrested by the Union City Police Department late Tuesday night, and will be extradited back to Fulton County.