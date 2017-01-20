One of the contractors charged in a kickback scheme at the Fulton County Detention Center has issued a guilty plea.

79 year old Mike Homra pled guilty Friday in U.S. District Court, according to West Kentucky Star, to three counts of wire fraud in connection with Detention Center construction project.

Homra was one of five charged in the case, in which former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell was instructing contractors to inflate costs for services and products, with kickbacks paid.

According to the plea agreement, as owner of The Leader Store in Fulton, Homra sold building materials to Fulton County as part of the Detention Center expansion project.

He allowed Parnell to use the business as a middleman company for building supplies ordered during the project, and paid Parnell cash kickbacks while the project was ongoing.

Parnell, along with Ronald Armstrong, Jimmy Boyd, and Daniel Larcom were indicted on similar charges on November 15th.

If convicted at trial, the remaining defendants could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.