Saturday is Veterans Day around the nation, a holiday to honor all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans Day was previously observed as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War 1, but was changed to its current observance in 1954.

The United States Congress adopted a resolution in May of 1938 calling for November 11th to be observed as a legal holiday of Armistice Day.

It was in May of 1954 that President Dwight David Eisenhower signed a bill into law replacing “Armistice” with “Veterans”.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday and post offices, banks and many other businesses will be closed for the observance.