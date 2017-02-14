Hooters is experimenting with a restaurant that doesn’t feature waitresses in tight tops, but instead will operate like a fast food joint.

The Hooters Management Corporation opened the “Hoots” restaurant Monday just outside Chicago, where patrons order from a front counter as opposed to a table.

Hooters CEO Neil Kiefer says the Hoots restaurant is a test that will only serve about a dozen menu items, including chicken wings.

The NPD Group says fast food places are expected to gain more traffic since sit-down restaurants are at a stand-still in number of customers.

The nearest Hooters locations for Ken Tenn residents are in Memphis and Clarksville.