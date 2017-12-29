A Hornbeak man was taken into custody in Union City on drug and protection violation charges.

Police reports said officers were called to Union City Manor, Nursing and Rehab Center, in reference to a vehicle on the parking lot containing 32 year old Thomas Ray Burpo.

The report said Burpo had an active order of protection from an individual working at the facility.

Officers arrested Burpo at the scene, with a glass methamphetamine pipe found in the vehicle, and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine located in his wallet.

The victim told officers that Burpo had been sending text messages to her phone, and police were summoned to the location.

He was charged with violation of an order of protection, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

No bond was issued following the arrest, and a court date in General Sessions Court was set for January 4th.