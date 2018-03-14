A Union City house was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

Union City Fire Department reports said firefighters were called to 619 East College Street just before 4:00 in the morning.

The report said heavy black smoke was coming from the home and a portion of the roof collapsed while firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.

The renter of the home said they had been asleep while drying clothes.

When returning to the laundry room, the fire was discovered.

The house and contents were a total loss, but no injuries were sustained.