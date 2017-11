Firefighters from the departments of Hickman and Cayce were called to the scene of a house fire in Hickman on Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Tommy Ramsey said the home on Catlett Street, located in West Hickman, was filled with smoke when fire personnel arrived.

The fire spread to the attic of the home. and apparently started in a bedroom.

Chief Ramsey said no one was injured, but the home has received extensive damage.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)