A Houston County man has been charged in connection with his wife’s murder over the weekend.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says 51-year-old Kinney Louis Spears of Erin is charged with one count of criminal homicide in the murder of his wife, 50-year-old Donnita Spears.

Devine says Houston County Sheriff’s deputies found Miss Spears’ body Saturday at the couple’s home on Barber Highway.

During the course of the investigation, authorities development information leading to Kinney Spears as the individual responsible for her death.

Spears is being held in the Houston County Jail on a $100,000 dollar bond.

