H&R Agri-Power has announced the acquisition of Tri-County Farmers Equipment, with locations in Newbern and Trenton.

This will be H&R Agri-Power’s 14th and 15th location across its five-state footprint.

At these locations, H&R will continue to offer it’s brands such as Case IH, Rhino, Kuhn, Great Plains, Bush Hog, Hurricane Ditcher and many other product lines.

Company President Wayne Hunt said Tri-County Farmers Equipment is known for exceptional service and dedication to the surrounding communities and customers.

Hunt said H&R Agri-Power looks forward to continuing that level of service, work ethic and commitment.