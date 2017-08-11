Lottery players in both Tennessee and Kentucky now have the chance to play for two jackpots that have a combined total of almost three-quarters of a billion dollars.

The first big lottery jackpot drawing will be tonight, as the Mega-Millions game has grown to $382 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six of the winning numbers tonight, that person could choose to take a lump sum payout of $238.3 million dollars.

On Saturday night, the Powerball lottery drawing will be for $356 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could accept a cash option payout of $224 million dollars by matching all six numbers.

Lottery officials have also said that due to an anticipated high volume of ticket sales, that jackpot amounts could increase before the scheduled drawing time.