Lottery jackpots for the Mega-Millions and Powerball lottery games continue to increase, after no grand prize winning tickets were sold.

Tonight the Mega-Millions drawing will be for an estimated $277 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in this drawing, that person would have the option to take a lump sum payout of $172.4 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball lottery drawing has increased to $337 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing has the chance to take a cash-option payout of $210.4 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in multiple states, including Tennessee and Kentucky.