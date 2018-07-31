A former motel in Gibson County and a library in Haywood County have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Booker T. Motel near Highways 79 and 70A in Humboldt was bought and operated in 1954 by Velva and Alfred Pulliam to accommodate African American automobile travelers in West Tennessee, when few overnight lodgings or restaurants were available for African Americans.

Brownsville’s 1910 Carnegie Library is located near the Haywood County Courthous and is one of over 1,650 libraries constructed as part of Andrew Carnegie’s national program to provide grants to communities to build public libraries.

Today the library is used as offices for the Chamber of Commerce and the Brownsville Main Street program.

