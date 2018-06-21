Humboldt High School has found their new football coach, and they did not have to go far to find him. Anthony Ballard Sr. has been named the Vikings’ head coach after spending the last 2 seasons coaching at the middle school in Humboldt.

This is the 4th head coach Humboldt has had in the last calendar year. Junior Reed resigned after Week 1 last season, Joseph Shepard was named interim for the rest of the season. Then, Humboldt hired Daniel Nowell, who resigned after spring training.

This will be Ballard’s first head coaching job at the high school level, but he has been coaching for 7 years, including at Milan and Crockett County.

Humboldt went 0-10 last year, but Ballard is not looking at that as a negative. He says he’s excited about getting this opportunity to turn this storied West Tennessee football program back around.