Multiple law enforcement agencies from two states were called to search for a Humboldt man on Wednesday, who fled the scene of an investigation in Fulton.

Fulton Police reported that Joseph Pearson fled the scene in a stolen Ford pick-up truck, after officers were investigating a felony theft at the Wal-Mart store.

Reports said the truck was stolen out of Crockett County, and later wrecked in a field off Goose Creek Road near Martin.

A female passenger in the truck was apprehended after a K-9 Unit search, with Pearson taken into custody a short time later.

Fulton and Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from South Fulton, the Obion County and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the search and apprehension.