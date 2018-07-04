A Humboldt man is facing drug and weapon charges after Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call.

Sheriff Paul Thomas says Matthew Pate was arrested at a home on Fruitland Road in Humboldt after family members say Pate pointed a gun at them.

After a search of the property, deputies recovered three additional handguns, two long guns, and over 300 prescription pills that were separated in baggies by type and by strength.

Sheriff Thomas says one of the handguns was confirmed stolen from Carroll County and another handgun had the serial numbers filed off.

Since Pate has previous felony convictions, he cannot legally possess a firearm.

Pate was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $75,000 dollar bond.

