Three people were rescued after a car ran off the road and into a pond in Huntingdon Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Walter Smothers said a 2004 Saturn driven by 36 year old Crystal Fenner left the roadway and ended up in a pond on Industrial Drive and was submerged when Huntingdon police and fire arrived on the scene.

Witnesses reported two passengers identified as 29 year old Mathew Fenner and 74 year old Kathy Mann were able to get out of the car and were standing on it while Ms. Mann grand-daughter Crystal Fenner was still inside.

The three were rescued by Carroll County resident Ricky Baker who witnessed the vehicle going into the pond.

Mr. Fenner said he thought his wife Crystal Fenner may have had some sort of seizure or diabetic episode that caused her to lose control of the vehicle. All three went to Baptist Hospital in Huntingdon for treatment.

The car was retrieved by the Carroll County Fire Department diver Tim Bennett who went into the pond and hooked a cable to drag the car out of the pond by on the property of Mr.& Mrs. Derrick Skelton.