Hunting seasons for the upcoming year in Tennessee will be set, when the Fish and Wildlife Commission holds its meetings today and tomorrow at Bryan College in Dayton.

Committee sessions will take place today, with the formal meeting to be held tomorrow.

At the April meeting, TWRA staff members presented recommendations for the 2017-2018 hunting seasons, which offered few changes to the regulations.

The Wildlife Commission is expected to discuss turkey harvests and bag limits, and the definition of what constitutes an antlered buck.

Voting and decisions on the issues will be made on Wednesday.