A Huntingdon couple recently escaped from their home after it was caught on fire.

Huntingdon Public Safety Director Walter Smothers says a fire began at the residence of Michael Tucker and his girlfriend on Hawkins Avenue in Huntingdon, where the incident stemmed from a blanket catching on fire inside the home.

Mr. Tucker threw water on the blanket in an attempt to stop the fire before throwing the engulfed item on the back porch, where the blanket reignited due to a chemical reaction as the fire spread to the rest of the house.

As the Huntingdon pair left the home unharmed, Huntingdon Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire, which took a good amount of time to accomplish.

Fire Marshal Steve Price says multiple containers of acetone and other accelerants were on the back porch at the residence.

Public Safety Director Smothers says this should be a reminder to place dangerous accelerants in a separate storage building away from homes.