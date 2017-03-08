A Huntingdon man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting his own house on fire.

Huntingdon Public Safety Director Walter Smothers says 36-year-old Michael Davis confessed to starting a Monday fire in multiple places at a home on Northwood Drive in Huntingdon.

Michael Davis’s father Dalton Davis owned the house that was caught on fire, but was not at the residence at the time of the arson.

The Huntingdon Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire and quickly extinguished the blaze Monday afternoon.

Michael Davis was arrested after the incident and is facing arson charges.