Police in Huntingdon are searching for two men who robbed a store yesterday.

Around 6 am, the Huntingdon Police Department was notified of a burglary in progress at the Verizon store on Veterans Drive.

According to police reports, two black male subjects broke the glass in the front door and entered the business taking phones from the displays.

They were in a small white or light colored vehicle with another individual driving.

Reports indicate the Verizon store in Camden had been burglarized at some time earlier.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call the Huntingdon Police Department.