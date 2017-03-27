At a recent meeting, an $800,000 synthetic turf football field to be placed at Paul Ward Stadium was approved by the Huntingdon Special School District.

The Banner reports the new turf field will come from solely community fundraising, and is expected to be ready for the 2017 football opener against McKenzie August 18th.

The turf field itself costs $670,000, and an $80,000 four-lane track surface along with a two-inch layer of asphalt worth $25,000 will also be built at the Huntingdon stadium.

Memphis company Athletic Surfaces Plus, who put in Bethel University’s synthetic turf football field, is scheduled to renovate Huntingdon’s new synthetic turf field.

In order for the synthetic turf field to be ready for Huntingdon’s first football game of 2017, funds and renovations must be complete in about five months.