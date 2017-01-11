A Huntingdon teenager who had been battling cancer since 2015 has passed away from the disease.

17-year-old Morgan Fuller was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma and originally beat the cancer in less than a year after a very aggressive dose of radiation and chemotherapy.

Mrs. Fuller relapsed in October and began fighting the disease again, and had entered into hospice care recently.

Morgan Fuller died Wednesday morning after her long struggle with cancer while inspiring thousands in the Ken Tenn area during her journey.

Many events and fundraisers were set up to benefit Mrs. Fuller including barbecues, 5K’s, and bake sales.

The Huntingdon teenager was a student and softball player at Huntingdon High School who came back to her hometown on weekends after receiving treatments at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Morgan Fuller was able to fulfill a dream with the Make-A-Wish Foundation by going to Disney World after throwing out the first pitch at a Jackson Generals game last summer.

Funeral services for Mrs. Fuller will be announced later.