Former Union City Messenger sports editor Mike Hutchens was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Hutchens worked for 34 years with the Messenger and is a four time Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association “Writer of the Year”.

Ceremonies were held on the campus of Cumberland University.

Hutchens now serves as the Public Information Officer for the Union City School System, a job he took over on July 1st.

