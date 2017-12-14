Longtime local Sports Editor Mike Hutchens has been named to the newest class of induction to the Tennessee Sports Writers Hall of Fame.

Hutchens is now in his 35th year with the Union City Daily Messenger, while serving five years with the Weakley County Press.

The South Fulton High School graduate spoke with Thunderbolt News about the opportunity to take his place in the Hall of Fame.

Hutchens has won multiple Associated Press awards in his career, and is a four time Tennessee Sports Writer Association “Writer of the Year”.

Hutchens said he has been fortunate to have covered state championship teams, while building relationships with athletes, coaches, and others in the profession.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on July 12th in Lebanon, during the Tennessee Sports Writers Association convention.