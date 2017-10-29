Authorities are working an accident that is believed to have involved a Martin man who is wanted for questioning in the death of his wife. Multiple sources are reporting Eric Higgs, the husband of Barbara Higgs who was found dead last Wednesday at her home in Martin, may have been shot and killed during an altercation with the police.

Higgs is believed to be the driver of an automobile that was involved in a crash with an 18 wheeler and another vehicle on interstate 55 not far from Senatobia Mississippi.

Traffic has been backed up several miles during the investigation due to the crash scene. Police in Mississippi have been talking with authorities in Tennessee. Higgs has been wanted for questioning in the death of his wife.