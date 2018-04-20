“I Heart UTM” week will be held April 22 to April 27 to celebrate school pride and the final week of spring semester classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The schedule for the week is as follows:

On Sunday, April 22, UT Martin Baseball will play against SIUE at 1. At 12:30, UT Martin Student Government is sponsoring free hot dogs and hamburgers.

On Monday, April 23, the Mike Munkel BBQ will occur at Pacer Pond from 4:30 to 6:30. A donation of 5 canned goods will get you a FREE “I Heart UTM” tank top (limit one per person).

On Tuesday, April 24, Donuts for Donors takes place at the UC North Patio. Students can come by and write a thank you letter to donors and recieve a free donut or piece of fruit.

On Wednesday, April 25, Seniors can drive through the Dunagen Alumni Center to get a blueberry muffin, an orange crush and an alumni car decal from 9 to 12. From 12 to 3, Camel Rides and a petting zoo, sponsored by the Office of Student Life, will be available for students, faculty, and staff. Senior Walk will start at 3 at the UC North Patio. Students can write thank you cards to professor.

On Thursday, April 26, UT Martin Undergraduate Alumni Council will visit areas businesses to take pictures in support of UT Martin. Fire & Ice Night will take place from 6 to 9 between Phase 1 and Phase 2 with FREE snow cones, popcorn and fire pits with S’mores.

On Friday, April 27, students are invited to Chill Out In The Quad with free Chick-Fil-A Tea and Lemonade along with free snow cones and popcorn sponsored by Student Health. They are also invited to play corn hole and other games in between classes.