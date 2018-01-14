Ken Tenn area drivers faced some mighty slick road conditions over the weekend but no local injuries have been reported by police.

Local authorities say a number of motorists stranded during a snowstorm on Interstate 40 between Memphis and Nashville finally got moving early Saturday as crashes were cleared.

A few hundred people were stuck on the highway near the Henderson-Carroll County line until the road was cleared about 2 a.m. Saturday from an accident that spanned five miles. Several tractor-trailers skidded off the interstate in Henderson County causing additional problems..

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spokeswoman Nichole Lawrence says the storm was a worst-case scenario for the state’s efforts to salt roads. She said rains on Thursday night diluted the road salt before the snow hit.

TDOT workers were in their trucks Saturday and Sunday working to clear snow and ice on state highways including Highway 22 and Highway 45.

Meanwhile Kentucky Transportation Spokesman Keith Todd reported plow trucks were working Highway 45, Highway 51 and the Purchase Parkway among others attempting to get at least a part of the road cleared.

Many churches cancelled services Sunday in the Ken Tenn area which is not unusual since Weakley County has some 900 miles of county roads. Country churches cancelled services because roads were iced over and the church parking lots were unable to be cleared.

Saturday and Sunday a number of independent plow trucks were busy clearing off business parking lots and driveways so employees and patrons could come to work.

Courthouses, city halls and state and federal offices will all be closed this Monday for the Martin Luther King Junior holiday. That means no mail trucks will be on the road.