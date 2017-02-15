The identity of a man who was killed in a single vehicle auto accident Friday in Carroll County has been released.

Huntingdon Police say 36-year-old Jonathon Carter passed away at Vanderbilt Medical Center Friday from injuries sustained in an automobile wreck that occurred on Highway 70 just south of Huntingdon.

It took Huntingdon Fire and Rescue members about an hour to extricate Mr. Carter from his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado truck, before he was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon and airlifted to Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Huntingdon Public Safety Director Walter Smothers says this was one of the most difficult rescues he’s ever witnessed.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the incident and says the vehicle was traveling west when it entered the opposite lane and left the roadway, striking a tree and overturning the truck.

There is a fund-raising website for Johnathon Carter on You caring dot com.