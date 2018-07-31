The identity of the woman whose body was found last week in a Carroll County pond has been released.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says the body was that of 29-year-old Jessie Danielle Hall of Huntingdon.

Hall had previously lived in Livingston County, Kentucky.

Hall’s body was found last Wednesday morning in a pond on Old Stage Road in Huntingdon.

Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson says Hall’s body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy, and preliminary results show no signs of injury of physical trauma.

In an official report, Deputy Jackie Wallace stated that entries in Hall’s journal and her known history of drug abuse, suggest Hall may have taken a large number of pills prior to her death.

Hall’s journal, her shoes, and a pack of cigarettes were found next to a stone bench a few yards from the pond.

Devine says the cause of her death is still under investigation.

