With the recent flu reaching epidemic like status, it can be difficult to track the sickness.

Recently, a new app is available for both android and IOS formats that allows users to know exactly where the flu bug is most heavily concentrated.

Director of Media Relations for Sickweather David Switzer says the app uses geo-spotting technology to track the spread of illnesses.

Switzer says the Sickweather app is just as accurate as the current methods used by the CDC and other government entities.