A UTM student has compiled a publication celebrating the history of Martin.

Senior Graphic Design major Rachel Melton’s “Illustrated History of Martin” displays the iconic images of the city’s unique past.

Melton tells Thunderbolt News her love of history and graphic design inspired her to take on the project.

Melton goes on to say the illustrations represent the distinctive antiquity of Martin.

Melton will be signing books downtown from 4 until 5:30 during the Saint Patrick’s Day celebration sponsored by the Martin Business Association.