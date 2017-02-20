A Union City businessman will host an event Tuesday focusing on the economic contributions of immigrant workers and business owners in Tennessee.

Darius Mir, the CEO of Made in America Seating, will share data on the state’s 8th District foreign born population, education levels, spending power and tax contributions.

The event is part of a series happening across the nation on Tuesday to help release what is being called a “Map of Impact” from the New American Economy.

Mir is an Iranian immigrant who moved to the United States in 1983, and has leveraged his businesses to give back to the country he calls home.

The event will take place at MIA Seating, located on Greenfield Drive, starting at 2:30, with a plant tour starting at 3:00.