U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in the Union City area Friday conducting a targeted enforcement operation.

ICE Public Affairs Officer Thomas Byrd confirmed that agents were in the area, and told Thunderbolt News that one person was arrested.

A press release stated that every day, as part of routine targeted enforcement operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fugitive Operations teams arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of the nation’s immigration laws.

The release went on to say that ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy, and does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately.

Byrd said one area was targeted in the Union City area, but did not know the specifics of the search.