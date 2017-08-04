A new license plate is now available in Obion County, which was approved by the Tennessee Legislature in the last session.

The license plate bearing the words “In God We Trust” was made possible by the introduction of legislation by Obion, Lake and Dyer County State Representative Bill Sanderson, of Kenton.

Obion County Court Clerk Crystal Gibson Crain spoke with Thunderbolt News about the new plate and the response from the public.

Ms. Crain said her office has many specialty plates to offer the public, but the “In God We Trust” plate carries the smallest fee.