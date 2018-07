The Inaugural Mayfield/Graves County “Dan Dan The Farmall Man” Tractor Drive is tomorrow morning at 9:00 in Mayfield.

The event will raise money for the Graves County Sheriff’s Office “Shop with a Deputy” program.

The tractor drive will start and finish at the former Ford-Richardson property on State Route 121 South in Mayfield.

Lunch will be catered by Southern Reds Barbecue at Lowry Farms in Water Valley.

The entry fee is $35 dollars.

