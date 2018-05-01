New jobs are coming to Lake County following an announcement by Governor Bill Haslam on Monday.

Governor Haslam announced that officials with Excel Boat Company are investing $9 million dollars in a manufacturing facility in Ridgely.

The boat builder plans to create nearly 200 jobs with the 100,000-square-foot facility, in a town of about 1,800 people.

Construction will begin in July and the facility is expected to be working in 2019.

Headquartered in Mountain View, Arkansas, Excel makes high-end aluminum boats for recreation.

Company officials say the facility will produce an expanded line of hunting, fishing and recreational boats, as well as boat trailers, wiring harnesses, upholstery and other products.