The announcement of new jobs in Obion County will be made public Thursday in a ceremony in Union City.

Governor Bill Haslam and Economic Development Commissioner Randy Boyd will arrive at the Municipal Building, to announce the new company, and their investment in the Industrial Park.

The new business will use 50 acres of the industrial park, and will become the third company behind Greenfield Products and MIA Seating.

Obion County Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling said community leaders are excited at the new prospect coming to Union City, along with having another addition to the industrial park site.

The industrial announcement is scheduled for 2:15 at the Municipal Building on South Depot Street, and is open to the public.